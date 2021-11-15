Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.16.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $106,430 over the last three months. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

