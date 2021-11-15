Wing Finance (WING) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,992.10 or 1.00081459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.26 or 0.07103937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

