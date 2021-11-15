Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.99

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.99 and last traded at $269.90, with a volume of 17034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

