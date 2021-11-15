Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $942.10 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE WGO opened at $74.76 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 206.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

