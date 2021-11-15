Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

