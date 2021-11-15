WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.64

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 197050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.