Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WZZZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wizz Air stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

