Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $626.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the lowest is $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

