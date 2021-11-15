Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $73.67 on Major Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $73.67 or 0.00115320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $469,391.93 and $735.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

