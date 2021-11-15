Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $719,550.06 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $719,550.06 and $45,140.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.49 or 0.07074385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00401200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.31 or 0.01025537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00084427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00410014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00273021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00241329 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

