Woodstock Corp Buys 1,185 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.88 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average of $273.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.