Woodstock Corp Buys 2,295 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $100.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

