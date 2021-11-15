Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145,016 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

