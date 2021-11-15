Woodstock Corp Has $15.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2,636.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

