Woodstock Corp Sells 4,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

