Woodstock Corp Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,674.55. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.