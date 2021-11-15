Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

WKHS opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

