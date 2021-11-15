Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Worldline stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. Worldline has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

WRDLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

