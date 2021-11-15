Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $11.76 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $52,769.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00068549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

