Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 0.7%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 160,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

