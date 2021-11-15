Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Tops $34,510.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $458.77 or 0.00719197 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $881,303.78 and $34,510.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

