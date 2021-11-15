WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

