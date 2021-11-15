X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a growth of 466.8% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,526. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $262.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in X Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its stake in X Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

