Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Xencor worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

