Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

