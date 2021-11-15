xRhodium Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $49.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001293 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00103109 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

