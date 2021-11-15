yAxis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,810.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $149,810.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00006368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

