YF Link Hits Market Cap of $40.62 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $788.67 or 0.01233656 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $685,138.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

