yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $53,775.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00074321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.76 or 1.00375475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.35 or 0.07128390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,864,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

