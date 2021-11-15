YooShi Market Capitalization Tops $805.57 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $805.57 million and $12.10 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YooShi Profile

