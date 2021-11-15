Young Boys Fan Token Price Tops $1.25 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $83,789.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.



