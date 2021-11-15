Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Update

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 713.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZGYH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 429,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,653. Yunhong International has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the first quarter worth $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong International by 66.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

