Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

