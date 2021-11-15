Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.17. Generac reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.16. The stock had a trading volume of 540,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,003. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.66.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

