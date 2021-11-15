Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

