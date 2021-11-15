Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

MMSI stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

