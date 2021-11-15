Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 170.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 30.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.