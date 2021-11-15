Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 430,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.69. Repay has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

