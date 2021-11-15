Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post sales of $24.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.71 million and the lowest is $22.96 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $153.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $156.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.23 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

