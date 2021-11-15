Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,275,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.