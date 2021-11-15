Zacks: Analysts Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.24. 12,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,817. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.