Zacks: Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to post sales of $55.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.39 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.38 million to $301.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.
Shares of AVIR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $94.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
