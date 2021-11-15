Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

