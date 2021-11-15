Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.