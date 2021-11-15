Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $38.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.55 million and the lowest is $38.26 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $153.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $154.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.90 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

