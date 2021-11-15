Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.85 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.74). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 304.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 558,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.42. Nevro has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

