Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

