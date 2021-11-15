Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.54. 8,743,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,128,673. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

