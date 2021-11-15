Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

