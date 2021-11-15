Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $41.97 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

