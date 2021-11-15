Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.
Shares of CLDX opened at $41.97 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
